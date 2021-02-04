730 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities reported 730 new COVID cases in Oregon on Thursday, bringing the state total to 145,320.

Oregon is also tracking the variants of the virus, saying there have been four confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in the state but no confirmed cases of the South African or Brazilian strain.

Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,998. More than 260 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 58 of them in ICU beds.

So far, 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 1,992nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Baker County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,993rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,994th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,995th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,996th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,997th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.