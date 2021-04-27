740 new COVID cases as several counties re-enter ‘Extreme Risk’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 740 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, aligning with health officials’ warning of a fourth wave.

Two more deaths were reported Tuesday: an 88-year-old Harney County woman and an 86-year-old Clackamas County woman. Both had underlying conditions. The death toll in Oregon now stands at 2,488.

The latest cases were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (80), Douglas (15), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (45), Lake (4), Lane (67), Lincoln (3), Linn (23), Malheur (8), Marion (48), Multnomah (116), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (114) and Yamhill (11). Oregon has now tallied 182,040 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 328 people with COVID-19 being treated at hospitals across Oregon, including 71 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA said 28,212 new COVID vaccine doses were added to the state’s immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,188,803 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,753,789 who have had at least one dose. Oregon is averaging 34,529 doses administered per day.

Fifteen Oregon counties were moved into the Extreme Risk category on Tuesday. The move made by Governor Kate Brown came as a result of the “rapid spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.” Hospitalizations rose above 300 people statewide, threatening to overwhelm healthcare providers. Counties that have moved into the Extreme Rusk category will be under tighter restrictions through Thursday, May 6, according to Brown.

Extreme Risk level requires businesses, gyms and restaurants to drastically reduce capacity. Restaurants could only offer takeout and outdoor dining, limited to up to 50 customers at a time. Outdoor tables would be limited to six people from two households.