75% of Ore. kids 5-11 not vaxxed for COVID, MultCo notes slow uptake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An indoor playground in Portland is giving out COVID-19 vaccines, as one of the latest challenges in fighting the virus is getting children vaccinated.

Playdate PDX entertainment space in the Pearl District is partnering with the Pearl Health Center to give out kid’s vaccines in a fun environment. In fact, they are doing hundreds of shots a day.

During Tuesday’s Multnomah County board meeting, the head of public health mentioned the slow uptake for children’s COVID vaccinations – saying it was expected as parents are unsure, especially when kids tend to not get as sick as adults with COVID.

Doctors say kids need the protection as the vaccine also helps keep them from spreading the virus including the highly contagious omicron variant.

More than 4,000 children were in the vaccine trials, and so far more than two million U.S. kids ages five to eleven have received a shot since it was approved for that age group last month.

But in Oregon 75% of 5-11 year old’s have not had a first shot.

Counties have information about kid vaccines on their websites and there has been a push for vaccine clinics like this to make it a lot less stressful to get kids shots.

Playdate PDX has plenty of open appointments which can be made online at Pearl Health Center no charge.