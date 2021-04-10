761 COVID cases added, but no new deaths

Total number of cases of the virus jumps past 170k

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 761 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday, brining the state’s total number of reported infections to 170,085.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 2,440 after no deaths were reported.

OHA said roughly 37,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered to Oregonians each week. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 170 and ICU patients jumped by seven to 46, according to OHA.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).