771 new cases added in Oregon; hospital capacity a concern

Governor pleas for citizens to help stop spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 771 new confirmed/presumed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, mirroring a nationwide surge of COVID-19.

The death toll increased to 737 after three new deaths were logged, according to OHA. The victims–a 73-year-old Deschutes County man, a 94-year-old Washington County woman, and a 94-year-old Marion County man–all had underlying medical conditions.

Tuesday’s numbers were reported as Governor Kate Brown addressed the public with a grim outlook to Oregon’s future. Brown said that unless all citizens did their part to prevent further spread of the virus, hospitals would be overwhelmed.

“When people become ill, we need to ensure there are enough hospital beds, PPE and staff to provide care,” she said Tuesday. “Oregon is headed on the wrong road. It’s not too late to do the right thing.”

The new cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).

To date, Oregon has recorded 51,909 cases of COVID-19.