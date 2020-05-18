$8.5M in rent relief to be provided across Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Housing and Community Services has accumulated over $8.5 million to provide rent relief across the state, the state announced on Monday.

As many Oregonians are struggling to pay rent during these tumultuous times, the OHCS’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program is providing assistance to those who need it most. According to a release sent by the government organization, the money was allocated to the regional Community Action Agencies (CAAs) by a needs-based formula which took rent burden data, poverty data, homelessness data, and unemployment claims into consideration.

“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”

Oregonians looking to apply for aid should contact their local CAAs directly. They will begin taking applications in upcoming days. Any rent payments given will be made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.