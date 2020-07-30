8 Clark County school districts to be online-only in fall

'It was a very difficult decision'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight Clark County school districts announced Wednesday fall classes will be conducted online during the ongoing pandemic.

The 8 districts are Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.

School board must approve a district reopening plan 2 weeks before the official start of the school year and before any plan can be implemented, Washington state guidance said.

In a statement, Clark County’s Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick said it was a “very difficult decision” to start the next school year online. “We all agree that in-person education is best; however, the data and science of COVID-19 suggest it’s just too dangerous to head back to the classroom right now.”

On Tuesday, Oregon issued strict metrics and guidelines before there can be any in-person instruction in the fall.