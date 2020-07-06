8 COVID-19 cases connected to Newberg baseball team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 8 people from a Newberg baseball team tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a tournament in Roseburg.

Newberg Superintendent Joe Morelock confirmed Monday that, so far, 8 players of the Newberg American Legion baseball team tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, only one person was reported to have symptoms. Players on the team attended Newberg High School as well as other area high schools.

The team recently played baseball at a tournament in Roseburg with 10 other teams. While there, coaches were told another team had two cases of the virus. Morelock said the Newberg team had no contact with that team and made the decision to leave the tournament early.

On Friday, July 3, school officials were notified a student-athlete was taken to the hospital with a high temperature and tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students and adults were tested and as of 3 p.m. Monday the case count was up to 8, the superintendent said.

While Morelock identified the players as part of an American Legion team, a spokesperson with Oregon American Legion Baseball said the organization canceled 2020 tournaments nationwide in early May. Any team that continues to play in the 2020 season is not playing as a team registered with the American Legion National Organization.

The coaches and athletes are working with the Oregon Health Authority and taking the proper social distancing and contact tracing measures.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will bring updates throughout the evening.