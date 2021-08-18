850 hospitalized with COVID in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 247,866.

11 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,975. 850 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 224 in ICU beds.

The Oregon Health Authority warned that hospital beds are filling quickly due to the surge. There are 41 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total – 6% availability – and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,193 – 7% availability.

In total in Oregon, 2,562,634 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,358,018 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (25), Clackamas (101), Clatsop (22), Columbia (19), Coos (33), Crook (36), Curry (38), Deschutes (112), Douglas (169), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (292), Jefferson (17), Josephine (140), Klamath (30), Lane (153), Lincoln (38), Linn (77), Malheur (13), Marion (194), Morrow (15), Multnomah (201), Polk (68), Tillamook (20), Umatilla (85), Union (38), Wallowa (10), Wasco (7), Washington (112), Yamhill (47).

Oregon’s 2,965th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,966th COVID-19 associated death is a 77-year-old man from Jackson county who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 17 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,967th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 16 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,968th COVID-19 associated death is a 58-year-old woman from Jefferson county who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,969th death is a 50-year-old woman from Yamhill county who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 11 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,970th death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 12 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,971st death is a 90-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,972nd death is a 74-year-old woman from Marion county who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,973rd death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine county who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 17 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,974th death is an 82-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 14 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,975th death is an 82-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.