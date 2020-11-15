868 new COVID cases reported in Oregon ahead of ‘freeze’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three days ahead of Oregon’s planned two-week freeze–a period of heavily-restricted social activities–the state reported 868 new confirmed/presumed COVID-19 cases and two associated deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Sunday report listed the two victims–an 81-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman from Umatilla County–both had underlying medical conditions. With the latest casualties, Oregon’s coronavirus death toll reached 761. To date, 56,880 infections have been recorded.

Multnomah County continued to show high daily infection totals (184) and reached 127,000 cases overall.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).

Governor Kate Brown’s mandated pause on social activities and restrictions for businesses begins November 18 and lasts until at least December 2.