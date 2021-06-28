87 COVID cases recorded; 69.4% of Oregon vaccinated

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Another 19,147 people need vaccinations for Oregon to reach 70%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 87 confirmed/presumptive coronavirus cases were recorded in 18 Oregon counties in the Monday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

There were no new deaths reported. Since the pandemic began, a total of 208,222 cases of COVID-19 were recorded along with the deaths of 2763 Oregon residents.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Oregon would fully re-open when the state reaches 70% vaccination of adults, or on Wednesday — whichever comes first. As of late Monday afternoon, the official state tally is 69.4%.

Another 19,147 people need to be vaccinated to reach the 70% mark. The 7-day average for vaccinations throughout the state is 7352 doses per day, OHA officials said.

To date, 2,380,897 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,144,591 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The 18 counties with new cases recorded Monday are: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Lane (17), Linn (10), Morrow (1), Multnomah (11), Tillamook (2), Union (2) and Yamhill (3).