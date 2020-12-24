871 new COVID cases reported Christmas Eve in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 871 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in Oregon on Christmas Eve, a lower number due to a delay in lab processing.

The state’s case total stands at 106,821.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 12 new deaths.

OHA says as of Wednesday, 14,524 Oregonians received the first dose of the vaccine. All vaccinations occurred at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

495 COVID-19 patients remain in Oregon hospitals. 101 of them are in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (32), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (29), Jefferson (11), Josephine (32), Klamath (46), Lane (67), Lincoln (16), Linn (33), Malheur (21), Marion (83), Morrow (5), Multnomah (188), Polk (13), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (32), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (79), Yamhill (27).

Oregon’s 1,404th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,405th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,406th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Pacific Seaside Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,407th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died at his residence. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,408th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,409th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,410th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,411th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,412th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,413th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 10. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,414th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,415th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.