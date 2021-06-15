9 Oregon counties remain in High Risk level

The vaccine clinic at the Salem Fairgrounds. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon counties are slowly creeping toward the vaccination goal of 70%.

As of Tuesday, 22 counties are in the Lower Risk level, 5 at Moderate Risk, and 9 at the High Risk level.

Jackson County was approved to move down to Moderate Risk and Polk County can move to Lower Risk immediately after reaching 65% adult vaccination rate. They are currently at 64.24% and have already submitted their equity plan.

Columbia, Linn and Marion counties are among those still in High Risk level.

Counties that have at least 65% of adults with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts can move to the Lower Risk level.

The new risk levels take effect on Friday.

All county risk levels will be dropped when the state reaches 70% vaccination rate.