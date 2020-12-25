908 new COVID cases reported in Oregon on Christmas Day

Indonesian Catholics wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attend a Christmas mass service at a church in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 908 new presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day.

Seven new deaths were also reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,422.

There have been 107,718 total cases statewide. OHA also gave an update on vaccinations, saying 17,130 Oregonians have received their first vaccine doses.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).

Here is more information on the deaths reported:

Oregon’s 1,416th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,417th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,419th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,420th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,421st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,422nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.