OHA reports 935 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 58,570.

13 more Oregonians also succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 778.

The new cases were reported in: Baker (4), Benton (15), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (37), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (60), Jefferson (28), Josephine (2), Klamath (25), Lake (4), Lane (45), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Malheur (7), Marion (151), Morrow (1), Multnomah (208), Polk (21), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (41), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (88), and Yamhill (20).

The 13 additional deaths were reported as follows:

63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8, at Trios Health Center in Washington. He had underlying conditions.

84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9. The location of his tests and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 16, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct.27, at Samaritan Albany General Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov.15, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Coronavirus testing is up 20% over last week in Oregon as the virus has surged. A two-week ‘freeze’ begins statewide Wednesday, but will last longer in counties that are hotspots, like Multnomah County.

The freeze measures include:

· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.