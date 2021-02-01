964 new COVID cases reported over the weekend

438,299 first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The new cases were reported for both Saturday and Sunday, as Oregon Health Authority was updating a server and did not report them on Sunday.

One new death was reported, but more will likely be added later, according to officials. Meanwhile, 271 Oregonians remain hospitalized, with 64 of them in the intensive care unit.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).

