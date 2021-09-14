Oregon reports 44 more COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 44 more COVID deaths were reported in Oregon on Tuesday, raising the state death toll to 3,490.

The state reported 2,040 new cases, bringing the state total to 303,532.

1,082 people are hospitalized due to the virus across the state, with 288 in ICU beds.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability).

The state is averaging administering 7,403 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. 2,443,376 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).