A Labor Day look at COVID statistics in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the pandemic hit Oregon in mid-March, 28,190 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been detected by Labor Day. Only Wheeler County has not had a confirmed case.

A total of 482 people have died in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties.

These number released by the Oregon Health Authority include another 154 new cases and one more death — a 78-year-old woman in Lane County.

Nineteen counties recorded new cases in the Monday report, with the tri-county region accounting for 71 of the cases.

On Tuesday, OHA officials said they will tally the Labor Day weekend totals. Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown urged residents to maintain social distance, wear a mask, wash hands and be aware of ways to drive down the spread of the coronavirus.

States, including Oregon, saw spikes in coronavirus over both the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.

“This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger said Friday. said. “It would not take much for cases to rise again.”

A table released by OHA shows that of the 482 deaths, 124 have been in Multnomah County, with 82 deaths in Marion County.

Snake River inmate dies

The Oregon Department of Corrections reported a man incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. DOC said he was between 60 and 70 years old. The death marks the sixth inmate to die who has tested positive for COVID-19.