‘A long way to go’: WA added over 44K jobs in July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly half of the jobs lost due to the coronavirus pandemic have been restored in Washington over the last three months, but officials say there is still a ways to go.

Washington added 44,500 jobs in the month of July alone. However, the Employment Security Department reported the state’s monthly unemployment rate rose slightly from 10.0 percent to 10.3 percent. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate declined from 11.1% percent in June to 10.2 percent in July.

“Although payroll job growth continued in July, the pace at which the jobs were added slowed,” ESD economist Paul Turek said. “Over the last three months, nearly half of the jobs lost during the pandemic have come back, but there remains a long way to go.”

The industry that saw the most growth in July was leisure and hospitality, with a whopping 15,900 jobs added. Government jobs had the next highest growth, with 7,500 jobs added. The information industry saw the biggest contraction, losing about 1,500 jobs.

According to the ESD, 590,401 people received unemployment benefits in July, which shows an increase of 24,601 over June.