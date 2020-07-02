‘A Mask is Just a Mask’: Brown launches statewide campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Developed with Portland-based advertising company Wieden+Kennedy, Oregon Governor Kate Brown launched a statewide public awareness campaign about face coverings on Thursday.

The new campaign, titled “A Mask is Just a Mask,” aims to educate Oregonians on the importance and urgency of wearing face coverings. Showing that each individual’s decisions can impact the current health crisis along with saying the choice should not be political, the video implores people across the state to do their role by wearing masks.

It was published first to YouTube on Wednesday, with the official launch announcement coming Thursday morning. Wieden+Kennedy reportedly contributed their services free of charge.

This campaign comes as multiple counties across Oregon have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, leading Brown to declare a statewide mask mandate.

“We have a chance to protect ourselves and each other. If we follow the advice of doctors by wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, and avoiding large gatherings, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe,” Governor Brown said in a statement. “Wearing a face covering is a simple, common sense way to protect yourself and others. It’s an easy way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. I am grateful for the team at Wieden+Kennedy for donating their services and helping to amplify this message.”

The ads will appear on social media, online video platforms and outdoor media, according to the governor’s office.

Watch the full YouTube video below