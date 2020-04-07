Accused killer Nancy Brophy wants out of jail over COVID-19

The romance novelist is accused of killing her husband in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nancy Brophy, the romance novelist accused of killing her chef-husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018, wants to be released from jail because of COVID-19 concerns.

Brophy’s defense team filed the motion last week. In it, her attorneys claim nearly all new inmates are brought into the unit where she’s being held and are held there until its determined they don’t have the coronavirus.

The court documents also claim she is not getting any protections near the new inmates and often stands within 6 feet of them.

Some jails and prisons are releasing inmates to stop the spread of the virus.

On June 2, 2018, Daniel Brophy left the home he shared with Nancy, got to work, disarmed the alarm at 7:21 a.m. and was the only person at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Daniel was shot twice, once in the back and once in the chest. Both bullets — likely from a Glock 9mm handgun — pierced his heart and either could have been the fatal shot, the medical examiner said.

One of Daniel’s co-workers arrived at 7:30 a.m., but didn’t find his body in the rear kitchen until she let students come inside at 8 a.m.

Nancy Brophy is due back in court later this month.

