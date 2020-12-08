After 113 years, Dan & Louis Oyster Bar struggles in pandemic

Study shows 39% of Oregon restaurants may close without financial help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Dan & Louis Oyster Bar opened in Portland, Teddy Roosevelt was president. They’ve been around for 113 years and have survived everything that’s come up in more than a century.

Keoni Wachsmuth, the co-owner of Dan & Louis Oyster Bar in Portland, December 8, 2020 (KOIN)

But they may not survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dan & Louis Oyster Bar has been part of Keonie Wachsmuth’s life since he was a kid. His great-grandfather started it near the turn of the century.

The oldest family-owned restaurant in Portland, passed down for 5 generations, is completely closed at this time. The 21 employees are gone and they’re worried the closure might be for good.

“We looked at the numbers and we were losing more money by having labor, you gotta have your electricity on, you have to have your gas running, still gotta go buy the food,” Wachsmuth said. “There’s still all these costs, and they become so much.”

Dan & Louis Oyster Bar has started a GoFundMe page to help pay some of their ongoing bills.

A new study revealed 39% of Oregon restaurant operators say it’s unlikely they’ll keep their doors open in the next few monts if there is no news federal grants or loans to help pay the bills.

They want — they need — new financial help from Congress.

With indoor dining closed for months, takeout is not always possible for restaurants. Dan & Louis Oyster Bar tried it, but it just didn’t work.

Wachsmuth said he could just close permanently and move on. But it’s a family business that’s survived 2 world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the 1918 pandemic.

“This is everything to us,” he said.