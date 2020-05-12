All but 4 counties apply to reopen in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly every county in Oregon is applying to start reopening this week — except four.

The four counties that have held off are Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Lincoln. That doesn’t come as a surprise as Governor Kate Brown said the more densely populated areas were weeks away from being able to enter Phase 1 one of the reopening plan.

However, Marion county is saying they are ready to go — and have what the governor is looking for in regards to preparedness & supplies to move forward.

Marion County reports seeing a drop in cases since mid-April and that they’ve developed a rapid response team to investigate should new outbreaks arise. Marion county has also boasted their EMT’s readiness to conduct group testing along with regular shipments of tests.

They say they’ve increased their contact tracing staff tenfold and reserved 20% of hospital capacity in case they experience a surge in sick patients.

On Friday, they are requesting to open businesses, restaurants, bars, personal services, like salons, churches, theaters, health clubs and county parks. If they are granted permission to open on Friday, these businesses would have to follow new OSHA guidelines for sanitation, physical distancing and health safety.

Once a county remains in Phase 1 for at least 21 days, they can potentially move onto Phase 2, which would allow for higher risk activities such as expanding gathering sizes.

“It’s going to be quite a process to go through this and make sure we get the information out to the businesses on how to do it and still keep people safe,” said Oates.

However, if a county shows an inability to meet contact tracing requirements and shows an increase in spread of COVID and hospitalizations over the span of a week, the Oregon Health Authority will reevaluate their status.

KOIN 6 News be following the applications closely and let you know which counties are able to reopen by the end of this week.