All but 4 Oregon counties record COVID cases; 24 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The surge in coronavirus cases continued Saturday in Oregon as health officials reported another 1847 confirmed/presumptive cases and the deaths of 24 more people.

The cases were recorded in 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Once again, the tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties tallied 792 of the cases, the most of any region. Marion had 193 and Lane added 135.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 83,243 cases in Oregon.

The full list of counties and their case numbers for Saturday: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (7), Columbia (25), Coos (18), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (78), Douglas (23), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (86), Jefferson (20), Josephine (34), Klamath (84), Lake (4), Lane (135), Lincoln (11), Linn (62), Malheur (43), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (400), Polk (33), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (47), Union (11), Wasco (27), Washington (312), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (38).

The death toll from COVID-19 has now climbed to 1027, the Oregon Health Authority said. These most recently reported deaths occurred in people between the ages of 59 and 97.

Six of them lived in Multnomah County, 4 in Clackamas, 3 each in Marion and Douglas, 2 each in Polk, Columbia, and one each in Klamath, Josephine, Washington and Yamhill.

Hospitalizations

OHA said there are 118 COVID patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and overall a total of 556 people are hospitalized. Officials also said the “total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.”