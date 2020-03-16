Commercial cleaners stay busy with ‘virus vaporizer’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus outbreak expands in the greater Portland area, regional cleaning companies are stepping up their operations to help combat the spread.

Enviro-Master owner Austin Lapp told KOIN 6 News his company has obviously been busier than normal to meet the uptick in demand. Right now the company has about 300 customers it visits on a weekly basis. Enviro-Master has roughly 30,000 customers across the United States and Canada.

“Pretty much anyone with a public restroom that is open to their employees, patrons can be a customer of ours,” said Lapp. “So lots of restaurants, bars, gyms, day-cares, office buildings, adult home communities…pretty much anywhere there is a restroom with public use.”

One client includes Tigard’s Thirsty Lion, a gastropub and sports bar franchise with several locations on the west coast. District Manager James Arnold said despite business being slow, the Thirsty Lion team responded immediately to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are committed to being as safe as we possibly can be,” said Arnold. “We’ve actually been working with Enviro-master for more than three years. I think we brought them in to sanitize our restrooms on a regular basis long before any of this started. We wanted to be the cleanest, safest restaurant.”

For jobs like the one at the Thirsty Lion, Lapp and his team use what is called a “virus vaporizer.” The tool is equipped with an EPA-registered, hospital grade disinfectant.

“We’ve been using it in as part of our restroom service all along,” Lapp said. “What it does is put an electro static charge to the chemical that is in there. That charge is positive, so it’s going to be attracted to the negative charge that most solid objects in an area that naturally consists of.”

“When people see us spray the gun there is definitely a reaction because its a pretty cool looking application.”

The virus vaporizer kills a total of 47 bacteria and viruses including MRSA, staph, ecoli, salmonella, the flu and common cold by using oxygen as the driving force. Lapp said the oxygen element makes the chemical food safe and actually prevents the bacteria and viruses from building up a resistance.