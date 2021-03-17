All Oregonians 16+ will be eligible for vaccine by May 1

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All adult Oregonians will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, Governor Kate Brown announced on Wednesday.

“It is welcome news for all Oregonians that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the vaccine production agreements needed for everyone 16 and over in the United States to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1,” a statement from her office said.

Health officials are still working out the details of when they will receive the extra doses.

“We look forward to partnering with the federal government to ensure that Oregon and our local health partners have the vaccine supplies and federal support necessary to implement this directive. We are following up with the administration for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase, but in a briefing with governors earlier this week, it was clear the White House has worked hard to secure additional vaccine supplies for states in the coming weeks.”

Last week, Governor Brown and officials from the Oregon Health Authority expressed optimism that they would be able to match Biden’s timeline.

Brown said Oregon is currently administering an average of 24,000 shots per day. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the state has the capacity to double this average – but were not changing any timelines until they receive confirmation that more doses are arriving.

The next wave of eligibility opens on March 29.

Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC

Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farmworkers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers

Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires

Wildland firefighters

People living in low-income and congregate senior housing

Individuals experiencing houselessness

All pregnant women 16 and older

Brown’s office said they are still focusing on equitable distribution despite the new timeline.

“We will continue to center equity in all of our vaccine distribution efforts, whether that means ensuring that seniors, people with underlying conditions, frontline workers, and the Oregonians most vulnerable to COVID-19 have the opportunity for vaccinations prior to May 1––or after May 1, working with local health partners to ensure these priority groups continue to have access to appointments.”