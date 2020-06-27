Another 277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 202 Saturday after state health officials confirmed one new death along with 277 new cases of the virus.

Oregon has now logged 8,094 cases of the coronavirus since mid-March.

The latest casualty was 84-year-old man in Multnomah County with underlying medical conditions. He became symptomatic on June 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on June 22, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The new cases reported Saturday were from following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).