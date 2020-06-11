Another new record of COVID-19 cases in Oregon

139 of 178 confirmed cases in just 4 counties

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time in less than a week, Oregon recorded its most-ever daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The 178 cases were in half of Oregon’s 36 counties, with 139 cases in just 4 counties: Clackamas (47), Multnomah (43), Marion (34) and Washington (15).

The other counties were Clatsop, Crook, Deschutes, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Polk, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Yamhill. The cumulative total of cases in Oregon is now 5237.

Two more deaths were reported, both with underlying medical conditions: an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County and a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County. Their deaths bring the overall total in Oregon to 171.

Health officials again said the higher numbers are likely because of more testing, better contact tracing, monitoring close contact cases and workplace outbreaks.

Oregon residents are reminded to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and wash your hands.

