Another record-breaking high as Oregon passes 65K COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking high number of COVID-19 cases Sunday with 1,517.

The new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus pushed Oregon to 65,170 in total.

Aligning with state health officials’ warnings of a third, substantially large wave of infections, 8,372 cases have been recorded since Monday. By comparison, Oregon had not reached that many total cases (8,485) until June 29 — a span of four months.

OHA also added one more death–a 65-year-old Multnomah County man with unconfirmed prior medical conditions–bringing the state’s death toll to 820.

“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising Coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a release. “But we aren’t powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference.”

“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends,” Allen added. “The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).