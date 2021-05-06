No appointment needed for Oregon Convention Center starting Friday

People in line at a mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, January 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, walk-in vaccine appointments will be available the Oregon Convention Center.

Earlier this week, All4Oregon made the switch to self-scheduling on their website. Prior to this week, appointments were available through the Get Vaccinated tool.

The COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center is run by Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU and Providence.

Upcoming hours of operation, 5/7 – 5/9 (revised due to Mother’s Day):

Friday, 5/7 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, 5/8 Closed

Sunday, 5/9 (Mother’s Day) Closed

Normal hours of operations:

Sunday – Tuesday 12 noon – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday/Saturday Closed

An appointment won’t be required this weekend for the PDX drive-thru vaccination site this weekend. The Portland International Airport Red Economy Parking Lot will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.