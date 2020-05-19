April jobless data provides snapshot into unprecedented impact of virus

April gave the first full month of data showing the impact of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although weekly unemployment reports have given a glimpse into the record jobless claims in Oregon and across the county, April provided the first full month of data showing the impact the pandemic has had.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, one out of every eight jobs were idled or lost in Oregon throughout April. OED reported that 266,600 jobs were lost in the first two months of this pandemic and the unemployment rate reached 14.2 percent, rising from the near-record low unemployment rate of 3.5 back at the beginning of March. OED stated this is the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase since 1976, which is the oldest comparable data available.

The leisure and hospitality industry was hit the hardest, losing more than half of its jobs in one month. No industry saw any growth during this time.

“While these numbers make for shocking historical records, they cannot totally capture the economic trauma so many Oregonians are experiencing at this time,” said Anna Johnson, Senior Economic Analyst with the OED.

The OED will release the April county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Wednesday, May 27th, and will release the next statewide unemployment rate for May on Tuesday, June 16th.