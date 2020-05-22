Are genetics a factor in COVID-19 severity?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scientists around the world are racing to understand COVID-19. Why do some people show only mild symptoms whereas others develop a severe from of the disease.
A new study by 23AndMe aims to determine whether genetics may play a role in the severity of the disease.
Adam Auton, one of the principal scientists of statistical genetics, joined AM Extra to talk about the study.
