Are genetics a factor in COVID-19 severity?

Coronavirus

Scientist Adam Auton joined AM Extra to talk about a study

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scientists around the world are racing to understand COVID-19. Why do some people show only mild symptoms whereas others develop a severe from of the disease.

A new study by 23AndMe aims to determine whether genetics may play a role in the severity of the disease.

Adam Auton, one of the principal scientists of statistical genetics, joined AM Extra to talk about the study.

