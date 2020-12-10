Area hospitals, Portland VA in line to get COVID vaccine

A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York. The hospital expects to receive thousands of doses once a vaccine is approved. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the FDA approval of two separate COVID-19 vaccines apparently imminent, the focus is shifting to how soon the states will get the vaccine and who gets them first.

Even with federal guidelines, it’s ultimately up to the governor of each state to decide which groups of people get the first doses of the vaccine. Health care workers who treat or assist with COVID patients are at the front of the line.

Some hospital groups confirmed to KOIN 6 News they expect to see shipments of the vaccine arriving this weekend, but it may not be until the middle of next week before they start giving vaccinations. They plan to get thousands of doses in place at several hospital locations that have the special freezers needed for storage.

In addition to the initial allotment of 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine headed to Oregon in a few days, the Portland Veteran’s Hospital will also be receiving nearly 1000 doses for its workers at the hospital and at its clinics who have direct contact with COVID patients.

But it will still be a wait for most of the 95,000 veterans they serve.

The Portland VA — one of 38 VA hospitals getting the Pfizer vaccine — also plans to give some of the first doses to in-hospital patients and those who live in group homes.

The Portland VA also encourages people with questions to sign up for email updates about the vaccine through their website and get updated information on their Facebook page.