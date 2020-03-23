Art community creates relief fund for local freelancers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s arts and culture community is working to create an emergency relief fund for local artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund will aid freelance and independent artists in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties. The plan was created to assist artists who have been faced with income loss from having events canceled due to the state-mandated cap on gatherings.

“Because there’s no possibility, often, for unemployment benefits or almost any benefits, it felt important right now to find a relief fund to help these artists get through the next—hopefully get through the next 90 days,” said Subashini Ganesan, Portland’s Creative Laureate.

So far, the fund has already received 380 applications for relief funds. If you want to donate to help, the money will go through a non-profit organization, so they will be tax-deductible. The relief fund has a goal of dispursing money to artists in need once a week, starting on March 30.