Artists use pandemic time for Tigard Outdoor Museum

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — While the coronavirus has shut down many parts of our daily lives, artists — some of whom are working solo from home — are making some big strides in their effort to bring an outdoor art museum to Tigard later this year.

Before summer is over, more works of art are scheduled to become permanent fixtures of the Tigard Outdoor Museum along a path that connects Main Street with adjacent residential and commercial spaces. It’ll be essentially a three-quarter mile outdoor art walk where the artists focus on turning history of the Tualatin Valley into modern day works of art.

“They did a lot of research to sort of collect the stories of the Tualatin Valley so they can translate that into a visual work,” said Raziah Roushan with Tualatin Valley Creates. “So it’s very, very much kind of a respect to the area.”

Artist Jennifer Kuhns has utilized the COVID-19 downtime to work from her home in Elma, Washington. The basalt rock stones she recently had brought to her home work space will become somewhere to sit along the trail.

It features beautiful blue mosaic inlays that invoke the essential elements of land and waterways that supported the Tualatin Valley’s first inhabitants

“The glass that’s running through, it is sort of an undulating pattern that suggests water,” Kuhns said. “And then into the mosaic I actually have some little visual elements that are about celebrating some of the things that have always been important to the people.”

The Tigard Outdoor Museum will artistically interpret the rich and sometimes complicated history of Tigard and the surrounding region. It is taking shape. When it’s finished the works of art along this path will illuminate lots of the history of the surrounding area, all out in the open, outside, free to the public.

