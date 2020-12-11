As virus spreads, teacher shortage drives school closures

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Some Central Oregon schools that were offering in-person instruction this week canceled those plans for the rest of the year, as more staffers and students quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.

News outlets report Redmond school officials stopped classroom learning after 91 students and staffers were told to isolate.

In nearby Crook County, School Superintendent Sara Johnson sent a letter Monday informing parents that the rural district of about 3,000 students would resume comprehensive distance learning through at least Jan. 4.

District spokesman Jason Carr says some 22 Crook County staff and 12 students have been told to quarantine in the last two weeks with three staffers testing positive for COVID-19 so far.