Attention shoppers! Vaccine clinic at Clackamas Town Center

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — If people aren’t going to where the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are, take the clinics to where the people are.

That model is definitely working at the Clackamas Town Center, where a vaccination clinic is in a vacant store space on the second floor near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dozens of people came and went Thursday, some getting their first shot, others their second.

Several people told KOIN 6 News they found the location by checking the Clackamas County website, while others saw a sign posted at the food court, with someone answering questions and directing them where to go.

The shot clinic at the Clackamas Town Center is open until 7 p.m. and will be open again next Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.