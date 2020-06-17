Barber calls OED 1000 times, finally gets through

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marty Caballero owns Slabtown Barber Shop in Northwest Portland. For 14 weeks he’s gone without unemployment benefits.

“It’s terrifying, it’s really scary. I don’t know how anybody that doesn’t have a dual income in the house is getting through this and I know at least a couple barbers that are at the point now where they’re pretty much, ‘Do I pay my rent and sell my car? Or do I keep my car and live in it?'” he told KOIN 6 News.

On Tuesday, he called the Oregon Employment Department 1000 times and never got his call to go through. But he tried again Wednesday morning and was finally able to reach someone.

“Here we are 14 weeks later and it’s been, I’d say, more of a nightmare of having, like, a carrot dangled in front of our face that we just can’t reach.”

He said it shouldn’t be that hard to get through.

“I’m at a point now where I feel some relief this morning, I’m not nearly fired up and angry as I was yesterday about 1000 phone calls, but at the same time, like, I’m still sick to my stomach with the idea, I kind of won the lottery and I got through today and was able to take care of all this paperwork,” Caballero told KOIN 6 News. “What happens to the folks that just can’t, you know? And when are they going to get help?”

In his case, his paperwork was showing up blank — something that officials said happened to a lot of people.

One tip: When you fill out the form online, download and save it to your computer first before filling it out. If you fill it out and then download it, the form appears blank when it’s submitted.

Caballero didn’t know for a few weeks that was happening.

The OED is nearly through the initial backlog of regular unemployment claims. They’re shifting their focus to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — also known as PUA — claims.

There have been 97,000 PUA claims filed — including Marty Caballero’s. Of those, 24,000 claims are eligible and 17,000 have received PUA benefits.

Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said he knows it’s still too difficult for people to call in and said they’re continuing to hire employees and add more phone lines.

“The numbers are not good,” Gerstenfeld said. “And they are not just numbers. Each number represents either a person that we have been able to get directly needed benefits to or a person who is anxiously waiting for us to be able to do so.”

The agency is also doing more outreach to people. About 15 members of the Oregon National Guard are helping call people with PUA claims.

There is a 1 p.m. Friday webinar on PUA claims to help answer some of the most common questions.