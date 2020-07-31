Barbershop, salon owners say business is slowing again in pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Multnomah County opened for business again, salon owners said they saw a rush of customers. Now, more than a month later, several shop owners say business has slowed down considerably because of how the pandemic has changed everyone’s daily routines.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, our lives are nowhere closed to being back to normal. And because of that, two salon owners say they are doing almost half of the business they typically would be during these summer months.

The owners of both Slabtown Barbership in Northwest Portland and Evolution Hair Deisgn in downtown said they were slammed for the first few weeks when they opened. As business has dropped off, they think it’s because so many people are still working from home.

“Up here in our neighborhood in Northwest Portland, we really get a lot of lunchtime, afternoon business from Montgomery Park and Montgomery Park is a ghost town right now,” said Mart Caballero. “Everyone’s working from home, so it’s a big part of our normal, daily business is just kind of gone.”

The owner of Evolution Hair Design said they have had customers cancel appointments because of the protests downtown.

Both shop owners said they also know there are other who just aren’t ready to venture out yet. That’s why they are doing everything they can to keep people safe, like wearing face masks, cleaning constantly, and restructuring the salons to maintain social distance.

Just as we are all adjusting, these businesses plan to as well. The owners say they are now working to reach out to people who live near their businesses to see if they can bring in new customers to make sure for the lull in business.