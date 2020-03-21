Beaverton Farmers Market adapts to social distancing

The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton Farmer’s Market remained open Saturday, but with a brand new twist to maintain social distancing between its visitors: it’s now a drive-thru market.

Market vendors held business as usual on Saturday, with tents lined up across the street from the Beaverton Library at SW 5th Avenue, near Hall, in a big parking lot. Its location made the drive-thru option not only easy, but also safer for community members who still wanted to get outside and support local farmers and artisans.

“And a lot of the vendors will take pre-orders, so it makes it really easy,” said Ginger Rappaport. “You literally just pull up in your car and they can load your box of honey, or your box of meat, or whatever it is that you’ve ordered, and it makes it really quick and fast.”

The market plans to continue operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They are open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.