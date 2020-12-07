Beaverton gym ‘protesting’ by allowing members to work out

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — For the past 5 years, Chris Green has owned Invictus Defense Academy in Beaverton. But he’s protesting Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to close gyms by doing what he says is a “peaceful protest” — if his paying members want to “protest” by training in his gym, he’s not going to stop them.

“I understand this is in the interest of health,” Green told KOIN 6 News. “But again, there’s a reasonableness standard. And again, what you’re doing is intentionally and recklessly crashing our economy.”

He said Brown’s order is an overreach of government and unfairly targeting small businesses like his and he doesn’t believe the gym could survive another shutdown.

“Small business owners are losing their homes. They are losing everything,” he said.

Green is not using the term “staying open” for the Invictus Defense Academy, but members are working out inside the gym — their form of protest.

“I’m not forcing anyone to come in here,” he said, noting members have the option to freeze their memberships.

In Salem, OSHA recently fined Courthouse Club Fitness facilities $90,000 for staying open.

