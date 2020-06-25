Beaverton School District announces tentative plan for fall return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton School District released a tentative plan on returning to the classroom this fall.

The school district announced on Wednesday that students can expect to split their time between the classroom and online learning — because a full classroom will not be possible due to the state’s health protocols. There will also be an option to enroll in a virtual-only setting called Flex Online.

The Beaverton School District said this plan has not been finalized, but are sharing the overall framework so families can prepare. They say they have been developing the plan based off recommendations and requirements from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority.

Applications for the online-only option will be available on July 1st, with the deadline to apply on July 24. There will be three listening sessions to ask questions and provide feedback as well.

For more information on how to apply for the Flex program, go here.