Beaverton Schools: $2.4M to be dispersed in child care grants

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents in Washington County can soon apply for child care reimbursements through the Beaverton School District—applications open this week.

Starting Wednesday, parents who live in the Beaverton district can apply for up to $1,415 a month, per child.

“To qualify for our subsidy, you need to be a parent living in the Beaverton School District, but you don’t necessarily have to have your kids enrolled in the Beaverton School Districts. So, for example, if you have a toddler who’s not school-age, you still can qualify for the subsidy,” explained school district spokesperson Shellie Bailey-Shah.

The monthly reimbursements are for children who have been in licensed child care any time from August 1 to December 30. Additionally, parents must have a job that qualifies as an essential worker, though the criteria aren’t strict.

Beaverton has $2.4 million to award. The money comes from the CARES Act that was passed by Congress at the beginning of the pandemic. Each district in Washington County is getting money, so parents should check with the school district where they live for similar programs. Both the Hillsboro School District and the Tigard-Tualatin School District have more information available online.