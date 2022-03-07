PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton schools became the latest district in the Portland metro area to announce indoor masks will become optional after the statewide indoor face mask mandate is lifted this weekend.

Masks will officially become optional for students, staff and visitors at school, in district facilities and on school buses starting Monday, March 14, according to a statement from Beaverton School District.

Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of Portland Public Schools announcing a similar decision late last week. State officials announced in late February Oregon’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted, with some exceptions, starting Saturday, March 12, based on current hospitalization projections.

The timing comes with the last week of school for many districts in the state ahead of spring break, as many parents are trying to get their children at least a first, second or booster dose at a vaccine clinic.

On Monday, the Moda Center hosted a free vaccine clinic in partnership with OHSU and Multnomah County health officials. Those getting a free COVID shot are also walking away with a free Trail Blazer home game ticket.

Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 numbers from Friday through the weekend show that while virus cases are trending downwards, the omicron variant is still infecting people.

Meanwhile, the federal government is offering more free COVID-19 tests.

