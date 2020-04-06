Beaverton teachers put on car parade to visit students

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Teachers from Elmonica Elementary School in Beaverton had a parade driving around the streets on Sunday to see their students.
The parade went around the inner Elmonica neighborhoods, and made sure to pass by major bus stops. It was a chance for kids and teachers to re-connect while keeping a safe distance.
“This is a great idea—a little chance to get out of the house,” said Matthew Baggett. His son, Bricker is in first grade. “[He] got to really see his teacher. He’s gotten to do a little bit of video calling with her so far, and some of his other classmates. But it was really nice to get him outside and he was really excited about this.”
“We got to see all the teachers,” said Bricker. He said his teacher even brought her dog, Roxy, along for the parade.
The parade was also a way to get the word out about remote learning for the school.
