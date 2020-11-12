Beaverton yoga studio owner: ‘Worried about the pause’

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Wendy Robinson said the pandemic and the COVID-based “pause” have been rough on her business.

Robinson, who owns Sculpt Yoga in Beaverton, said that between the overhead of the studio and continuing to pay her employees through the restrictions, she hasn’t brought home a paycheck for herself since the pandemic began.

Their profits are down about $10,000 per month — very tough for a family-owned business.

They are able to have socially-distanced classes are require masks for all who want to come in. Robinson said they’re following all the new rules but it’s concerning to hear about further restrictions when they’re barely getting by as is.

“I think at this point I’m just a little numb because we’ve been so used to it and it’s been so challenging this whole time,” she told KOIN 6 News. “I’m worried. I’m worried for sure. We’re a small, family-owned business and we’ve put a lot of our own money into the business and opening up.”

Robinson said she feels her patrons are safe and they are taking all necessary precautions. But a study published this week in Nature Journal shows that gyms could be one of the main places where COVID-19 might be spreading.