PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregonians over the age of 50, or those who are immunocompromised, can receive their second COVID-19 booster shot beginning this week.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), along with the FDA, CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, approved the state’s older and immunocompromised groups to receive a second booster shot. Individuals in those groups that received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible to receive a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials say that booster shots have been proved to increase immunity among people who have received their primary shots, and that they haven’t found any safety concerns connected to the second booster.

According to OHA, there an abundance of vaccine supply in the state to accommodate the increased demand, with approximately 270,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer distributed throughout Oregon. Additionally, OHA says that the CDC will provide additional doses in needed.

“I’m not worried about vaccine supply right now, even if we see a rush for second boosters following this week’s news,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations in OHA’s Public Health Division. “Existing supply is already strong, and the CDC is ready to send more doses if we need them.”

Data from OHA shows that almost 900,000 of people in the state over the age of 50 (56%) received their first booster, and is predicting that 500,000 second boosters will be given in the next four to six months.

Boosters are available to Oregonians through local pharmacies, health-care providers and high-volume vaccination testing sites. OHA recommends that every eligible individual receive their primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines, followed by a booster.