Bend dentist shares his COVID battle to save others

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Saying "the lack of available, easily accessible testing remains a concern that must be addressed immediately," State Rep. Rachel Prusak offered some COVID-19 testing solutions in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and officials with the Oregon Health Authority.

The Democrat from West Linn-Tualatin noted Oregon has tested a smaller percentage of its population than any state except Pennsylvania and that the weekly testing rate is the lowest except for Kansas.