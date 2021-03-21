Grant County woman latest COVID victim; 224 new cases reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 224 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, marking 161,531 cases in Oregon to date.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll also struck 2,363 after agency tallied another death — an 80-year-old Grant County woman.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,509,386 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which translates to roughly 81% of all the doses delivered to the state, according to OHA.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by six to 112 and the number of ICU patients dropped by four to 22.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (21), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (13), Lake (1), Lane (8), Linn (12), Marion (38), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Union (2), Washington (40) and Yamhill (1).