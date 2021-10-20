Biden admin rolls out plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House is rolling out its plan to vaccinate children ages five to 11 as soon as the Pfizer shot is authorized, which could happen in early November.

The plan is to give the vaccines in kid-friendly spaces, including more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care provider sites. The administration is planning an educational campaign to ease any concerns parents may have.

“These vaccine doses will be shipped with all of the supplies necessary to vaccinate kids, including smaller needles,” said Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID Response Coordinator.

For adults, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize the mix and match of different COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots as soon as today.